Recylex SA (RXPA.PA)
RXPA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.61
€15.61
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
277,052
277,052
52-wk High
€15.97
€15.97
52-wk Low
€1.95
€1.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings