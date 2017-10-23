South32 Ltd (S32J.J)
S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,358.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
3,358.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.12%)
4.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
3,354.00
3,354.00
Open
3,350.00
3,350.00
Day's High
3,368.00
3,368.00
Day's Low
3,302.00
3,302.00
Volume
618,958
618,958
Avg. Vol
1,096,479
1,096,479
52-wk High
3,636.00
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00
2,304.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.29
|3.00
|2.86
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13
|6,914.07
|7,244.00
|6,620.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|11
|7,078.05
|7,660.00
|6,735.00
|6,304.31
|Year Ending Jun-19
|11
|7,246.33
|8,034.00
|6,531.00
|6,559.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|0.22
|0.25
|0.16
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|0.20
|0.26
|0.10
|0.09
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|0.18
|0.24
|0.09
|0.09
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6,914.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7,078.05
|7,045.36
|6,862.42
|6,953.33
|6,304.31
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7,246.33
|7,201.90
|7,170.05
|7,230.47
|6,559.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.20
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|0.09
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.18
|0.18
|0.17
|0.18
|0.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|3
|4
|3
- Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines |
- Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines
- BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining
- UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek Q4 premiums of as low as $100/T - sources
- Materials, South32 prop Australia shares; NZ closes down