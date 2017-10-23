Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)
SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange
448.30GBp
4:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.10 (-0.47%)
-2.10 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|6
|126.72
|129.90
|120.70
|123.50
|Year Ending Oct-18
|6
|135.81
|141.70
|124.74
|121.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|8
|22.42
|22.70
|22.15
|21.22
|Year Ending Oct-18
|8
|25.69
|26.70
|24.70
|23.16
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.30
|9.00
|7.60
|11.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|126.72
|126.72
|126.70
|127.73
|123.50
|Year Ending Oct-18
|135.81
|135.81
|132.38
|133.15
|121.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|22.42
|22.42
|22.30
|22.26
|21.22
|Year Ending Oct-18
|25.69
|25.69
|24.77
|24.56
|23.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|6
|0