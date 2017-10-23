Edition:
Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)

SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange

448.30GBp
4:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.10 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
450.40
Open
448.60
Day's High
450.00
Day's Low
443.20
Volume
66,093
Avg. Vol
362,726
52-wk High
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- October 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 6 126.72 129.90 120.70 123.50
Year Ending Oct-18 6 135.81 141.70 124.74 121.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 8 22.42 22.70 22.15 21.22
Year Ending Oct-18 8 25.69 26.70 24.70 23.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.30 9.00 7.60 11.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 126.72 126.72 126.70 127.73 123.50
Year Ending Oct-18 135.81 135.81 132.38 133.15 121.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 22.42 22.42 22.30 22.26 21.22
Year Ending Oct-18 25.69 25.69 24.77 24.56 23.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 4 1
Earnings
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

