Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Oct-17 6 126.72 129.90 120.70 123.50 Year Ending Oct-18 6 135.81 141.70 124.74 121.32 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Oct-17 8 22.42 22.70 22.15 21.22 Year Ending Oct-18 8 25.69 26.70 24.70 23.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.30 9.00 7.60 11.00