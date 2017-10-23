Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)
SAGAG.L on London Stock Exchange
192.10GBp
4:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.60 (-0.31%)
-0.60 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|January
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.62
|1.78
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|5
|977.17
|1,112.10
|881.51
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|5
|907.62
|932.59
|867.60
|1,096.55
|Year Ending Jan-19
|5
|960.32
|997.57
|913.90
|1,186.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|8
|13.79
|14.47
|13.22
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|7
|14.26
|15.00
|13.22
|14.97
|Year Ending Jan-19
|7
|15.40
|16.10
|15.06
|15.86
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.58
|6.58
|6.58
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|977.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|907.62
|907.62
|958.81
|948.64
|1,096.55
|Year Ending Jan-19
|960.32
|960.32
|988.31
|977.39
|1,186.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|13.79
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|14.26
|14.26
|14.88
|14.81
|14.97
|Year Ending Jan-19
|15.40
|15.40
|15.84
|15.79
|15.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Year Ending Jan-19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Year Ending Jan-19
|0
|0
|0
|5
- UPDATE 2-Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze-Saga CFO
- Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits
- BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up
- BRIEF-Saga remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives
- BRIEF-Saga announces refinancing of existing bank facilities