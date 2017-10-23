Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jan-17 5 977.17 1,112.10 881.51 -- Year Ending Jan-18 5 907.62 932.59 867.60 1,096.55 Year Ending Jan-19 5 960.32 997.57 913.90 1,186.49 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jan-17 8 13.79 14.47 13.22 -- Year Ending Jan-18 7 14.26 15.00 13.22 14.97 Year Ending Jan-19 7 15.40 16.10 15.06 15.86 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.58 6.58 6.58 --