Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)

SAGAG.L on London Stock Exchange

192.10GBp
4:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.60 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
192.70
Open
192.10
Day's High
192.70
Day's Low
191.10
Volume
241,785
Avg. Vol
2,793,048
52-wk High
216.13
52-wk Low
180.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- January 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.62 1.78 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 5 977.17 1,112.10 881.51 --
Year Ending Jan-18 5 907.62 932.59 867.60 1,096.55
Year Ending Jan-19 5 960.32 997.57 913.90 1,186.49
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 8 13.79 14.47 13.22 --
Year Ending Jan-18 7 14.26 15.00 13.22 14.97
Year Ending Jan-19 7 15.40 16.10 15.06 15.86
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.58 6.58 6.58 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 977.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 907.62 907.62 958.81 948.64 1,096.55
Year Ending Jan-19 960.32 960.32 988.31 977.39 1,186.49
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 13.79 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 14.26 14.26 14.88 14.81 14.97
Year Ending Jan-19 15.40 15.40 15.84 15.79 15.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 0 4
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 0 5
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

