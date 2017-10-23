Edition:
Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)

SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

197.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs200.70
Open
Rs202.90
Day's High
Rs204.90
Day's Low
Rs194.40
Volume
26,671
Avg. Vol
38,914
52-wk High
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 16,474.90 16,474.90 16,474.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 23.96 28.40 19.52 --

Historical Surprises

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,849.00 4,061.20 212.20 5.51
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3,970.10 3,545.40 424.70 10.70
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,823.05 3,594.20 228.85 5.99
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,637.79 3,690.00 52.21 1.44
Quarter Ending Jun-14 3,729.23 3,729.30 0.07 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 5.19 3.94 1.25 24.08
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3.14 3.77 0.63 20.06
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3.21 3.04 0.17 5.30
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2.01 2.88 0.88 43.64
Quarter Ending Mar-14 3.30 2.64 0.66 20.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16,474.90 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 23.96 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

