Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,215.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.55 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs4,203.95
Open
Rs4,194.05
Day's High
Rs4,225.00
Day's Low
Rs4,190.00
Volume
1,599
Avg. Vol
5,798
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.88 1.88 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,518.67 7,433.00 3,250.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,600.00 1,600.00 1,600.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 25,424.30 27,306.00 23,046.00 27,243.90
Year Ending Dec-18 8 28,753.20 31,085.00 25,627.00 34,411.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 133.10 153.40 124.10 173.02
Year Ending Dec-18 8 161.85 196.00 130.70 235.10

Historical Surprises

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,868.00 5,558.00 310.00 5.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,975.50 5,127.00 848.50 14.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,083.95 5,518.00 565.95 9.30
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,439.07 5,828.00 611.07 9.49
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,894.23 5,653.00 241.23 4.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 31.28 21.96 9.32 29.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 41.68 35.04 6.64 15.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 38.03 37.09 0.94 2.47
Quarter Ending Mar-16 30.42 35.04 4.62 15.21
Quarter Ending Dec-15 30.80 52.09 21.29 69.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,518.67 5,487.00 5,503.40 5,503.40 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,600.00 1,600.00 1,600.00 1,600.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25,424.30 25,345.70 25,576.50 25,576.50 27,243.90
Year Ending Dec-18 28,753.20 28,447.20 28,447.20 28,447.20 34,411.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 133.10 133.10 135.32 137.06 173.02
Year Ending Dec-18 161.85 161.85 161.85 161.85 235.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

