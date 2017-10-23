Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)
SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,215.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.55 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs4,203.95
Open
Rs4,194.05
Day's High
Rs4,225.00
Day's Low
Rs4,190.00
Volume
1,599
Avg. Vol
5,798
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.88
|1.88
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|5,518.67
|7,433.00
|3,250.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|25,424.30
|27,306.00
|23,046.00
|27,243.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|28,753.20
|31,085.00
|25,627.00
|34,411.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|133.10
|153.40
|124.10
|173.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|161.85
|196.00
|130.70
|235.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,868.00
|5,558.00
|310.00
|5.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,975.50
|5,127.00
|848.50
|14.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,083.95
|5,518.00
|565.95
|9.30
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,439.07
|5,828.00
|611.07
|9.49
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,894.23
|5,653.00
|241.23
|4.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|31.28
|21.96
|9.32
|29.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|41.68
|35.04
|6.64
|15.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|38.03
|37.09
|0.94
|2.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|30.42
|35.04
|4.62
|15.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|30.80
|52.09
|21.29
|69.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,518.67
|5,487.00
|5,503.40
|5,503.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|1,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25,424.30
|25,345.70
|25,576.50
|25,576.50
|27,243.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28,753.20
|28,447.20
|28,447.20
|28,447.20
|34,411.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|133.10
|133.10
|135.32
|137.06
|173.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|161.85
|161.85
|161.85
|161.85
|235.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0