Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs312.55
Open
Rs315.35
Day's High
Rs315.35
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
29,435
Avg. Vol
112,613
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 23.06 23.06 23.06 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 23.06 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd News

