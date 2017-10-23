Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)
SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
310.15INR
23 Oct 2017
310.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-0.77%)
Rs-2.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs312.55
Rs312.55
Open
Rs315.35
Rs315.35
Day's High
Rs315.35
Rs315.35
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Rs307.10
Volume
29,435
29,435
Avg. Vol
112,613
112,613
52-wk High
Rs602.70
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05
Rs242.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|23.06
|23.06
|23.06
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23.06
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees
- BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Satin Creditcare Network raised to 49 pct