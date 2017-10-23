Edition:
State Bank of India (SBI.NS)

SBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

245.95INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs242.75
Open
Rs244.00
Day's High
Rs247.00
Day's Low
Rs242.30
Volume
8,901,335
Avg. Vol
13,804,311
52-wk High
Rs315.30
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.65 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 16 16 16 17
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 14 15 15
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.03 2.02 2.05 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 260,563.00 279,807.00 234,894.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 335,363.00 354,904.00 315,822.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 29 934,219.00 992,336.00 845,507.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 23 1,164,200.00 1,504,650.00 1,008,400.00 1,031,690.00
Year Ending Mar-19 22 1,266,560.00 1,449,200.00 1,081,940.00 1,164,060.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 3.65 4.20 3.10 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.76 3.76 3.76 --
Year Ending Mar-17 35 14.00 17.50 9.46 --
Year Ending Mar-18 29 14.69 19.10 7.94 22.94
Year Ending Mar-19 29 22.97 30.80 14.71 30.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.90 28.81 25.00 27.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 269,413.00 256,117.00 13,296.27 4.94
Quarter Ending Mar-17 260,563.00 283,982.00 23,418.70 8.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 234,283.00 244,135.00 9,851.30 4.20
Quarter Ending Sep-16 219,771.00 228,616.00 8,845.44 4.02
Quarter Ending Jun-16 206,161.00 216,474.00 10,312.92 5.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.46 2.44 1.02 29.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.65 3.55 0.10 2.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.13 3.26 0.13 4.07
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.13 3.27 0.14 4.36
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.01 3.25 0.76 19.03

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 260,563.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 335,363.00 334,457.00 334,457.00 344,668.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 934,219.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,164,200.00 1,164,180.00 1,164,180.00 1,069,130.00 1,031,690.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,266,560.00 1,264,250.00 1,264,250.00 1,172,460.00 1,164,060.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.65 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.76 3.76 3.76 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14.69 14.61 14.75 17.59 22.94
Year Ending Mar-19 22.97 22.88 22.99 25.27 30.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 2 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

