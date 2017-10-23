Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 260,563.00 279,807.00 234,894.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 335,363.00 354,904.00 315,822.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 29 934,219.00 992,336.00 845,507.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 23 1,164,200.00 1,504,650.00 1,008,400.00 1,031,690.00 Year Ending Mar-19 22 1,266,560.00 1,449,200.00 1,081,940.00 1,164,060.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 3.65 4.20 3.10 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.76 3.76 3.76 -- Year Ending Mar-17 35 14.00 17.50 9.46 -- Year Ending Mar-18 29 14.69 19.10 7.94 22.94 Year Ending Mar-19 29 22.97 30.80 14.71 30.62 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.90 28.81 25.00 27.06