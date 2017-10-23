State Bank of India (SBI.NS)
SBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
245.95INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.65
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|16
|16
|16
|17
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|14
|15
|15
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.03
|2.02
|2.05
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|260,563.00
|279,807.00
|234,894.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|335,363.00
|354,904.00
|315,822.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29
|934,219.00
|992,336.00
|845,507.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23
|1,164,200.00
|1,504,650.00
|1,008,400.00
|1,031,690.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|1,266,560.00
|1,449,200.00
|1,081,940.00
|1,164,060.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|3.65
|4.20
|3.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.76
|3.76
|3.76
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35
|14.00
|17.50
|9.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29
|14.69
|19.10
|7.94
|22.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|22.97
|30.80
|14.71
|30.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|26.90
|28.81
|25.00
|27.06
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|269,413.00
|256,117.00
|13,296.27
|4.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|260,563.00
|283,982.00
|23,418.70
|8.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|234,283.00
|244,135.00
|9,851.30
|4.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|219,771.00
|228,616.00
|8,845.44
|4.02
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|206,161.00
|216,474.00
|10,312.92
|5.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.46
|2.44
|1.02
|29.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.65
|3.55
|0.10
|2.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.13
|3.26
|0.13
|4.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.13
|3.27
|0.14
|4.36
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.01
|3.25
|0.76
|19.03
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|260,563.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|335,363.00
|334,457.00
|334,457.00
|344,668.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|934,219.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,164,200.00
|1,164,180.00
|1,164,180.00
|1,069,130.00
|1,031,690.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,266,560.00
|1,264,250.00
|1,264,250.00
|1,172,460.00
|1,164,060.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.76
|3.76
|3.76
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14.69
|14.61
|14.75
|17.59
|22.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.97
|22.88
|22.99
|25.27
|30.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|2
|1
|2
