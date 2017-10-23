Edition:
Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)

SBKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

16,708.01ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

58.01 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
16,650.00
Open
16,600.00
Day's High
16,906.00
Day's Low
16,464.00
Volume
2,110,378
Avg. Vol
3,675,683
52-wk High
17,199.00
52-wk Low
13,401.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.58 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 107,060.00 130,033.00 93,037.00 114,073.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 113,610.00 139,879.00 100,017.00 124,128.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,560.38 1,594.40 1,515.00 1,542.55
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,680.45 1,751.00 1,627.00 1,721.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.93 9.00 8.85 9.63

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 107,060.00 107,060.00 107,922.00 109,592.00 114,073.00
Year Ending Dec-18 113,610.00 113,610.00 114,594.00 117,565.00 124,128.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,560.38 1,562.38 1,562.38 1,552.69 1,542.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1,680.45 1,674.95 1,677.88 1,672.03 1,721.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

