Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)
SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.55INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.60
Day's High
Rs68.15
Day's Low
Rs66.40
Volume
2,373,810
Avg. Vol
2,478,422
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|96,864.10
|100,317.00
|93,411.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|100,954.00
|104,299.00
|96,549.00
|98,413.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|109,563.00
|120,806.00
|101,119.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|7.10
|13.00
|3.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|8.70
|10.30
|7.10
|13.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|10.50
|12.50
|8.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|22,858.00
|23,041.00
|183.00
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|20,365.00
|20,671.10
|306.10
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|18,959.00
|19,128.60
|169.60
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|20,597.00
|22,173.70
|1,576.70
|7.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|19,085.00
|13,176.80
|5,908.20
|30.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|5.00
|-1.78
|6.78
|135.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|8.04
|5.05
|2.99
|37.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|7.73
|7.77
|0.04
|0.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|7.83
|6.58
|1.25
|15.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|8.22
|6.31
|1.91
|23.24
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|96,864.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|100,954.00
|100,954.00
|100,954.00
|100,954.00
|98,413.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|109,563.00
|109,563.00
|109,563.00
|109,563.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.70
|8.70
|8.70
|8.70
|13.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.50
|10.77
|10.77
|10.77
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank NIM (domestic) was 3.16 pct at Q4 FY 2016-17