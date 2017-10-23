Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)
SCHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,905.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.45 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs4,900.10
Open
Rs4,900.00
Day's High
Rs4,919.90
Day's Low
Rs4,820.00
Volume
1,362
Avg. Vol
5,481
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.50
|1.67
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|19,773.80
|21,050.00
|18,139.00
|21,020.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|22,213.60
|23,730.00
|19,961.00
|24,682.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|144.26
|149.80
|135.34
|159.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|164.15
|178.50
|144.60
|197.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,816.75
|4,592.20
|224.55
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,480.90
|4,612.40
|131.50
|2.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,527.77
|4,613.00
|85.23
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,747.67
|4,689.30
|58.37
|1.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,301.75
|4,688.90
|387.15
|9.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|32.20
|32.48
|0.28
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|29.48
|34.59
|5.11
|17.35
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|33.22
|33.93
|0.71
|2.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|31.93
|27.23
|4.70
|14.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|28.01
|30.45
|2.44
|8.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19,773.80
|19,773.80
|19,773.80
|19,773.80
|21,020.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,213.60
|22,213.60
|22,213.60
|22,213.60
|24,682.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|144.26
|144.26
|144.26
|144.26
|159.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|164.15
|169.66
|169.66
|169.66
|197.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1