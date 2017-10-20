Edition:
Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.44
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,564
52-wk High
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 2.00 2.00 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,247.83 2,266.70 2,229.00 2,061.53
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,397.07 2,466.60 2,328.60 2,127.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.25 3.36 3.14 3.05
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3.60 3.77 3.38 2.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.10 9.10 9.10 -1.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 434.00 430.70 3.30 0.76
Quarter Ending Jun-12 365.20 370.30 5.10 1.40
Quarter Ending Mar-12 340.00 337.50 2.50 0.74
Quarter Ending Jun-11 373.30 365.70 7.60 2.04
Quarter Ending Mar-11 294.00 323.70 29.70 10.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,247.83 2,247.83 2,245.87 2,245.87 2,061.53
Year Ending Dec-18 2,397.07 2,397.07 2,381.73 2,381.73 2,127.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Synergie SE News

