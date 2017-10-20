Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 191.45 202.00 180.80 193.20 Year Ending Dec-18 4 235.07 255.00 217.00 225.57 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.16 0.64 -0.65 0.84 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.47 1.05 -0.57 1.27 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 36.10 36.10 36.10 132.90