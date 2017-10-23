Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,103.78 1,131.70 1,045.00 1,084.39 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,154.84 1,203.00 1,075.00 1,134.92 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.14 1.29 0.79 1.16 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.32 1.51 1.05 1.23 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.47 10.90 3.30 7.20