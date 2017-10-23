Edition:
Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)

SFQN.DE on Xetra

16.51EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.19 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€16.32
Open
€16.38
Day's High
€16.53
Day's Low
€16.09
Volume
63,622
Avg. Vol
111,245
52-wk High
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.91 2.00 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,103.78 1,131.70 1,045.00 1,084.39
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,154.84 1,203.00 1,075.00 1,134.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.14 1.29 0.79 1.16
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.32 1.51 1.05 1.23
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.47 10.90 3.30 7.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 293.00 300.30 7.30 2.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 274.50 287.30 12.80 4.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 254.00 252.55 1.45 0.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 252.25 255.79 3.54 1.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 274.18 273.70 0.48 0.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.22 0.26 0.04 18.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.31 0.24 0.07 22.58
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.23 0.26 0.03 13.04
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.30 0.32 0.02 7.38
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.25 0.24 0.01 4.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,103.78 1,094.72 1,094.72 1,096.51 1,084.39
Year Ending Dec-18 1,154.84 1,146.03 1,146.03 1,146.03 1,134.92
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.14 1.16 1.16 1.19 1.16
Year Ending Dec-18 1.32 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 3

