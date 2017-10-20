Edition:
Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
730.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 4
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.58 2.60 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 16 1,706.69 1,760.00 1,637.80 1,739.51
Year Ending Sep-18 16 1,873.53 1,944.00 1,741.46 1,857.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 18 29.89 31.81 23.90 31.27
Year Ending Sep-18 18 32.79 35.56 27.30 34.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.40 13.30 8.68 12.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,706.69 1,706.69 1,705.30 1,701.11 1,739.51
Year Ending Sep-18 1,873.53 1,878.88 1,877.04 1,858.18 1,857.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 29.89 29.91 29.95 29.99 31.27
Year Ending Sep-18 32.79 33.04 33.12 33.21 34.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 2 4
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 1 4
Year Ending Sep-18 1 1 1 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sage Group PLC News

