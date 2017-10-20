Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)
SGE.L on London Stock Exchange
730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
730.00
730.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99
594.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.58
|2.60
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|1,706.69
|1,760.00
|1,637.80
|1,739.51
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|1,873.53
|1,944.00
|1,741.46
|1,857.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|18
|29.89
|31.81
|23.90
|31.27
|Year Ending Sep-18
|18
|32.79
|35.56
|27.30
|34.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|10.40
|13.30
|8.68
|12.22
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,706.69
|1,706.69
|1,705.30
|1,701.11
|1,739.51
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,873.53
|1,878.88
|1,877.04
|1,858.18
|1,857.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|29.89
|29.91
|29.95
|29.99
|31.27
|Year Ending Sep-18
|32.79
|33.04
|33.12
|33.21
|34.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|1
|1
|6
- BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp
- BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business
- BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%
- BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation
- Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE