Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

SGEF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€81.08
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,135,285
52-wk High
€81.36
52-wk Low
€49.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 12 12
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.21 2.25 2.12 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 10,496.00 10,496.00 10,496.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 39,586.30 40,227.00 38,764.00 38,947.20
Year Ending Dec-18 22 40,728.30 42,065.00 39,581.00 39,938.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.73 4.95 4.50 4.47
Year Ending Dec-18 22 5.09 5.38 4.62 4.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 8.22 10.90 5.80 9.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 36.83 10,067.30 10,030.46 27,230.80
Quarter Ending Sep-11 9,629.71 9,566.10 63.61 0.66
Quarter Ending Mar-11 7,466.15 7,866.90 400.75 5.37

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10,496.00 10,496.00 10,496.00 10,496.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 39,586.30 39,586.30 39,561.90 39,550.10 38,947.20
Year Ending Dec-18 40,728.30 40,728.30 40,683.80 40,672.40 39,938.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.72 4.47
Year Ending Dec-18 5.09 5.09 5.08 5.08 4.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

