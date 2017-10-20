Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA)
SGOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
50.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
50.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€50.56
€50.56
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,533,478
1,533,478
52-wk High
€52.40
€52.40
52-wk Low
€38.05
€38.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.05
|2.00
|2.05
|2.10
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|10,348.00
|10,396.00
|10,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|40,584.90
|41,199.00
|39,366.00
|40,258.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|42,260.10
|42,934.00
|41,554.00
|42,286.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|2.96
|3.31
|2.49
|2.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|3.47
|3.75
|3.12
|3.13
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.30
|18.20
|14.40
|15.95
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|9,198.60
|10,487.00
|1,288.40
|14.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|10,711.60
|10,754.00
|42.44
|0.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|11,063.00
|11,075.00
|12.00
|0.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|9,505.12
|9,800.00
|294.88
|3.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10,348.00
|10,348.00
|10,348.00
|10,348.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|40,584.90
|40,588.50
|40,748.00
|40,765.50
|40,258.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|42,260.10
|42,265.10
|42,377.30
|42,402.80
|42,286.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.96
|2.96
|2.98
|2.99
|2.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.47
|3.47
|3.50
|3.50
|3.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|6