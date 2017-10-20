Edition:
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA)

SGOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

50.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€50.56
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,533,478
52-wk High
€52.40
52-wk Low
€38.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 8
(3) HOLD 5 4 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.05 2.00 2.05 2.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,348.00 10,396.00 10,300.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 40,584.90 41,199.00 39,366.00 40,258.00
Year Ending Dec-18 19 42,260.10 42,934.00 41,554.00 42,286.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.96 3.31 2.49 2.75
Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.47 3.75 3.12 3.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.30 18.20 14.40 15.95

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 9,198.60 10,487.00 1,288.40 14.01
Quarter Ending Sep-11 10,711.60 10,754.00 42.44 0.40
Quarter Ending Jun-11 11,063.00 11,075.00 12.00 0.11
Quarter Ending Mar-11 9,505.12 9,800.00 294.88 3.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10,348.00 10,348.00 10,348.00 10,348.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 40,584.90 40,588.50 40,748.00 40,765.50 40,258.00
Year Ending Dec-18 42,260.10 42,265.10 42,377.30 42,402.80 42,286.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.96 2.96 2.98 2.99 2.75
Year Ending Dec-18 3.47 3.47 3.50 3.50 3.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 7
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 6
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 3 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA News

