Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,348.00 10,396.00 10,300.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 20 40,584.90 41,199.00 39,366.00 40,258.00 Year Ending Dec-18 19 42,260.10 42,934.00 41,554.00 42,286.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.96 3.31 2.49 2.75 Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.47 3.75 3.12 3.13 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.30 18.20 14.40 15.95