Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

SHB.L on London Stock Exchange

987.50GBp
4:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

-6.50 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
994.00
Open
995.00
Day's High
995.00
Day's Low
985.50
Volume
47,725
Avg. Vol
476,284
52-wk High
1,036.00
52-wk Low
861.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 5 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 8 7 7 7
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.27 3.12 3.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 104.80 124.00 84.00 106.34
Year Ending Sep-18 12 114.21 138.00 92.00 113.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 14 16.38 17.00 16.10 15.88
Year Ending Sep-18 14 18.42 20.08 16.92 17.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.62 14.70 -9.20 10.75

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 104.80 104.80 105.08 104.93 106.34
Year Ending Sep-18 114.21 114.21 114.21 114.07 113.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 16.38 16.38 16.42 16.43 15.88
Year Ending Sep-18 18.42 18.42 18.31 18.35 17.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

