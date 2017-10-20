Edition:
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG (SHFG.DE)

SHFG.DE on Xetra

30.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€30.23
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
19,349
52-wk High
€49.21
52-wk Low
€30.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.35 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.67 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 35.00 35.00 35.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 111.05 119.30 100.00 94.43
Year Ending Dec-18 6 140.07 152.90 117.00 107.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.35 0.35 0.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.80 1.27 0.39 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.34 1.69 1.03 1.77

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22.30 21.60 0.70 3.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 20.30 23.14 2.84 14.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 19.50 19.63 0.13 0.65
Quarter Ending Dec-15 13.21 14.87 1.66 12.53
Quarter Ending Sep-15 12.74 14.51 1.76 13.84
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.30 -0.47 0.77 256.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.16 0.21 0.05 31.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.16 0.21 0.05 31.25
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.04 0.06 0.01 33.33
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.12 0.28 0.16 131.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 35.00 35.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 111.05 111.05 110.46 109.77 94.43
Year Ending Dec-18 140.07 140.07 133.58 129.27 107.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.80 0.80 0.82 0.89 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1.34 1.34 1.42 1.48 1.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG News

