SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG (SHFG.DE)
30.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
€30.23
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
19,349
52-wk High
€49.21
52-wk Low
€30.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.35
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.67
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|111.05
|119.30
|100.00
|94.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|140.07
|152.90
|117.00
|107.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.80
|1.27
|0.39
|1.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1.34
|1.69
|1.03
|1.77
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22.30
|21.60
|0.70
|3.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|20.30
|23.14
|2.84
|14.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|19.50
|19.63
|0.13
|0.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|13.21
|14.87
|1.66
|12.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|12.74
|14.51
|1.76
|13.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.30
|-0.47
|0.77
|256.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.16
|0.21
|0.05
|31.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.16
|0.21
|0.05
|31.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.12
|0.28
|0.16
|131.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|35.00
|35.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|111.05
|111.05
|110.46
|109.77
|94.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|140.07
|140.07
|133.58
|129.27
|107.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.35
|0.35
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.80
|0.80
|0.82
|0.89
|1.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.34
|1.34
|1.42
|1.48
|1.77
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Techniche says signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH
- BRIEF-SNP and NTTDATA Global Solutions enter into strategic business alliance
- BRIEF-SNP Q2 EBIT down at EUR 0.5 mln
- BRIEF-VÖB-Service GmbH and SNP AG agree on strategic cooperation
- BRIEF-SNP sucessfully concludes capital increase