Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 2,820.99 2,932.30 2,752.00 2,820.42 Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,913.88 3,070.00 2,795.00 2,899.61 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 9.70 12.00 8.95 12.50 Year Ending Dec-18 15 10.89 12.30 9.45 14.02