Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
545.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs545.95
Open
Rs543.05
Day's High
Rs554.00
Day's Low
Rs539.50
Volume
112,976
Avg. Vol
214,351
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
