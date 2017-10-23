Edition:
Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

545.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs545.95
Open
Rs543.05
Day's High
Rs554.00
Day's Low
Rs539.50
Volume
112,976
Avg. Vol
214,351
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
Shopper's Stop Ltd News

