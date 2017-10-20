Edition:
Shire PLC (SHP.L)

SHP.L on London Stock Exchange

3,677.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,677.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,841,796
52-wk High
5,186.00
52-wk Low
3,603.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.31 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 13
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.04 2.04 2.09 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 3,975.12 4,061.00 3,879.00 4,496.88
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,723.67 3,723.67 3,723.67 2,516.75
Year Ending Dec-17 23 14,973.90 15,260.00 14,325.00 15,408.50
Year Ending Dec-18 23 15,587.80 16,155.30 14,534.00 16,603.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 1.31 1.41 1.23 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 5.00 5.14 4.90 5.17
Year Ending Dec-18 21 5.46 6.15 5.11 6.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 9.40 11.90 6.22 15.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,666.30 3,745.80 79.50 2.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,564.05 3,572.30 8.25 0.23
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,730.52 3,806.10 75.58 2.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,546.42 3,452.10 94.32 2.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,176.52 2,429.10 252.58 11.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.21 1.14 0.07 5.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.11 1.21 0.10 9.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.09 1.25 0.16 14.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.08 1.06 0.02 2.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.03 1.13 0.10 9.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,975.12 3,978.09 3,975.21 3,997.16 4,496.88
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,723.67 3,723.67 3,723.67 3,723.67 2,516.75
Year Ending Dec-17 14,973.90 14,981.20 14,979.10 15,044.10 15,408.50
Year Ending Dec-18 15,587.80 15,597.40 15,599.80 15,788.10 16,603.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.31 1.31 1.30 1.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.02 5.17
Year Ending Dec-18 5.46 5.48 5.47 5.56 6.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

