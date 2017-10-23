Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 5,740.00 6,421.00 4,548.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 7,326.00 7,326.00 7,326.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 23,933.90 24,563.00 23,358.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 28,302.80 29,590.00 26,147.00 26,210.50 Year Ending Mar-19 10 31,523.70 33,253.00 29,102.00 31,114.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.75 0.91 0.60 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.00 1.00 1.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 2.63 3.08 1.81 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 2.10 3.00 1.30 3.56 Year Ending Mar-19 11 3.75 4.50 3.20 4.46