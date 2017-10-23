Edition:
South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

31.80INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.25
Day's High
Rs32.35
Day's Low
Rs31.65
Volume
23,426,997
Avg. Vol
16,800,710
52-wk High
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.75 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.11 1.91 1.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 5,740.00 6,421.00 4,548.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 7,326.00 7,326.00 7,326.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 23,933.90 24,563.00 23,358.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 28,302.80 29,590.00 26,147.00 26,210.50
Year Ending Mar-19 10 31,523.70 33,253.00 29,102.00 31,114.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.75 0.91 0.60 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.00 1.00 1.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 2.63 3.08 1.81 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 2.10 3.00 1.30 3.56
Year Ending Mar-19 11 3.75 4.50 3.20 4.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 6,563.00 7,836.90 1,273.90 19.41
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,159.00 6,800.10 641.10 10.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,740.00 5,768.10 28.10 0.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,339.50 6,760.30 420.80 6.64
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,643.00 5,910.80 267.80 4.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,740.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 7,326.00 7,355.00 7,355.00 7,355.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 23,933.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,302.80 27,005.10 26,964.20 26,964.20 26,210.50
Year Ending Mar-19 31,523.70 30,603.30 30,481.60 30,481.60 31,114.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 0 7 0
Year Ending Mar-19 7 0 7 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

