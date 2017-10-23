Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
462.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.40 (+0.96%)
Rs4.40 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|4.75
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|15,834.20
|17,833.00
|14,996.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|57,637.80
|59,910.00
|55,570.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|62,088.90
|64,473.00
|58,934.00
|66,525.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|68,675.00
|71,533.00
|63,280.00
|67,112.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.75
|6.50
|3.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|17.02
|20.00
|14.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|22.75
|29.14
|10.30
|28.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|34.78
|49.20
|23.10
|37.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.80
|22.80
|22.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,921.00
|15,365.70
|444.72
|2.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,834.20
|15,500.90
|333.35
|2.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,108.00
|14,208.80
|100.80
|0.71
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,978.00
|12,567.40
|1,410.60
|10.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15,109.70
|14,024.20
|1,085.47
|7.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,834.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|57,637.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62,088.90
|62,088.90
|62,481.40
|61,228.00
|66,525.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|68,675.00
|68,675.00
|69,006.10
|67,272.60
|67,112.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings