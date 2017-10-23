Edition:
Sixt SE (SIXG_p.DE)

SIXG_p.DE on Xetra

53.53EUR
5:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.67 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
€54.20
Open
€54.01
Day's High
€54.35
Day's Low
€53.15
Volume
22,645
Avg. Vol
14,374
52-wk High
€54.88
52-wk Low
€35.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 1 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.50 1.62 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2,599.84 2,614.80 2,575.00 2,622.48
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2,793.93 2,854.00 2,660.00 2,800.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3.30 3.39 3.23 3.15
Year Ending Dec-18 8 3.62 3.75 3.38 3.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.18 14.20 5.55 11.26

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 651.00 644.48 6.52 1.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 435.85 569.29 133.44 30.62
Quarter Ending Dec-16 43.37 586.29 542.93 1,251.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 519.60 677.95 158.35 30.47
Quarter Ending Jun-16 601.20 610.69 9.49 1.58
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.42 0.47 0.05 11.90
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.41 0.63 0.22 53.66
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.40 0.37 0.03 7.50
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.55 0.32 0.23 41.28
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.56 0.57 0.01 1.79

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,599.84 2,599.84 2,599.46 2,594.82 2,622.48
Year Ending Dec-18 2,793.93 2,793.93 2,793.80 2,782.21 2,800.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.30 3.30 3.28 3.23 3.15
Year Ending Dec-18 3.62 3.62 3.60 3.47 3.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

