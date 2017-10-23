Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 2,599.84 2,614.80 2,575.00 2,622.48 Year Ending Dec-18 8 2,793.93 2,854.00 2,660.00 2,800.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 3.30 3.39 3.23 3.15 Year Ending Dec-18 8 3.62 3.75 3.38 3.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.18 14.20 5.55 11.26