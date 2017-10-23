Sixt SE (SIXG_p.DE)
SIXG_p.DE on Xetra
53.53EUR
5:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.50
|1.62
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|2,599.84
|2,614.80
|2,575.00
|2,622.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|2,793.93
|2,854.00
|2,660.00
|2,800.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|3.30
|3.39
|3.23
|3.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|3.62
|3.75
|3.38
|3.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|9.18
|14.20
|5.55
|11.26
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|651.00
|644.48
|6.52
|1.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|435.85
|569.29
|133.44
|30.62
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|43.37
|586.29
|542.93
|1,251.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|519.60
|677.95
|158.35
|30.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|601.20
|610.69
|9.49
|1.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.42
|0.47
|0.05
|11.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.41
|0.63
|0.22
|53.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.40
|0.37
|0.03
|7.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.55
|0.32
|0.23
|41.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.56
|0.57
|0.01
|1.79
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,599.84
|2,599.84
|2,599.46
|2,594.82
|2,622.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,793.93
|2,793.93
|2,793.80
|2,782.21
|2,800.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.30
|3.30
|3.28
|3.23
|3.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.62
|3.62
|3.60
|3.47
|3.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- Sixt CEO hints at car-sharing merger talks between BMW and Daimler
- UPDATE 2-Sixt CEO hints at car-sharing merger talks between BMW and Daimler
- Sixt says DriveNow cooperation with BMW to open in Helsinki