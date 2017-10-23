Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)
SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,760.70INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs52.45 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs2,708.25
Open
Rs2,738.00
Day's High
Rs2,799.90
Day's Low
Rs2,716.00
Volume
5,532
Avg. Vol
3,394
52-wk High
Rs2,799.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|16,360.80
|17,489.10
|15,710.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|18,018.00
|18,346.00
|17,690.00
|20,200.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|20,749.00
|20,749.00
|20,749.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|93.21
|102.96
|86.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|115.80
|118.50
|113.10
|128.96
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|147.50
|147.50
|147.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,987.59
|3,944.90
|42.69
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|3,652.56
|3,014.30
|638.26
|17.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|19.75
|23.51
|3.76
|19.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|18.11
|12.35
|5.76
|31.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,360.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,018.00
|18,018.00
|18,018.00
|18,018.00
|20,200.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,749.00
|20,749.00
|20,749.00
|20,749.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|93.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|115.80
|115.80
|115.80
|115.80
|128.96
|Year Ending Mar-19
|147.50
|147.50
|147.50
|147.50
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0