Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 6,741.39 6,995.00 6,516.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,670.00 1,670.00 1,670.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 26,711.80 28,344.00 25,853.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 29,098.60 30,052.00 28,049.00 30,370.60 Year Ending Mar-19 12 33,335.90 34,933.90 30,925.00 33,721.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 12.64 13.30 12.01 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 46.84 50.05 43.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 54.51 57.37 51.80 52.71 Year Ending Mar-19 11 64.19 73.60 59.37 65.18 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 62.90 62.90 62.90 13.77