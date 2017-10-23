Edition:
Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE (SKPC.CA)

SKPC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

20.39EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.07 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
£20.32
Open
£20.49
Day's High
£20.62
Day's Low
£20.00
Volume
354,746
Avg. Vol
408,529
52-wk High
£23.40
52-wk Low
£11.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 4 5
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.14 2.12 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 4,864.05 5,004.00 4,697.00 3,240.13
Year Ending Dec-18 3 5,480.98 5,903.00 5,157.00 3,508.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2.08 2.37 1.88 1.75
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.55 2.80 2.28 1.88

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,396.50 1,127.70 268.80 19.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 791.00 881.30 90.30 11.42
Quarter Ending Jun-16 769.00 730.01 38.99 5.07
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,738.45 628.69 1,109.77 63.84
Quarter Ending Dec-15 729.29 743.83 14.54 1.99

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,864.05 4,864.05 5,004.52 5,100.64 3,240.13
Year Ending Dec-18 5,480.98 5,480.98 5,480.98 5,521.99 3,508.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.08 2.08 2.13 2.29 1.75
Year Ending Dec-18 2.55 2.55 2.55 2.78 1.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE News

