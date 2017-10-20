Edition:
Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

SMIN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,555.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,555.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,249,839
52-wk High
1,685.00
52-wk Low
1,358.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- July 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 15 3,294.37 3,398.00 3,195.50 --
Year Ending Jul-18 16 3,369.25 3,615.00 3,271.00 3,289.98
Year Ending Jul-19 16 3,479.49 3,670.00 3,367.10 3,351.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 15 94.87 99.89 89.90 --
Year Ending Jul-18 16 95.47 100.16 88.65 90.47
Year Ending Jul-19 16 101.46 109.06 93.41 94.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.42 9.60 3.28 7.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 3,294.37 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 3,369.25 3,349.82 3,433.52 3,434.32 3,289.98
Year Ending Jul-19 3,479.49 3,462.75 3,541.40 3,542.48 3,351.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 94.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 95.47 95.33 97.05 96.99 90.47
Year Ending Jul-19 101.46 101.00 102.46 102.44 94.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 1 0 0 13
Year Ending Jul-19 1 0 0 11
Earnings
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 1 0 4 9
Year Ending Jul-19 1 0 3 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

Smiths Group PLC News

