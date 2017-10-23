Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,634.54 4,075.00 3,194.08 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 13,676.40 14,011.00 13,170.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 13,635.00 13,815.00 13,286.00 17,434.80 Year Ending Mar-19 3 16,993.00 17,561.00 16,525.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 10.08 10.08 10.08 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 50.18 55.20 47.34 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 32.43 36.30 28.30 68.68 Year Ending Mar-19 3 61.67 66.20 54.50 --