SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)

SMLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

962.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.55 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs977.65
Open
Rs967.50
Day's High
Rs981.00
Day's Low
Rs958.00
Volume
11,655
Avg. Vol
29,502
52-wk High
Rs1,388.00
52-wk Low
Rs880.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 10.08 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,634.54 4,075.00 3,194.08 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 13,676.40 14,011.00 13,170.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 13,635.00 13,815.00 13,286.00 17,434.80
Year Ending Mar-19 3 16,993.00 17,561.00 16,525.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 10.08 10.08 10.08 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 50.18 55.20 47.34 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 32.43 36.30 28.30 68.68
Year Ending Mar-19 3 61.67 66.20 54.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,634.54 3,711.30 76.76 2.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,193.00 2,281.20 88.20 4.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,151.24 3,030.80 120.44 3.82
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,698.00 4,616.40 81.60 1.74
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,190.00 3,203.70 13.70 0.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,634.54 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 13,676.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13,635.00 13,635.00 13,635.00 16,083.50 17,434.80
Year Ending Mar-19 16,993.00 16,993.00 16,993.00 18,438.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

