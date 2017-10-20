Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)
SMU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
7.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.40
$7.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
101,604
101,604
52-wk High
$7.54
$7.54
52-wk Low
$6.00
$6.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|61.60
|62.00
|61.20
|50.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|75.66
|76.32
|75.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12.32
|12.77
|0.44
|3.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11.74
|11.52
|0.22
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|5.33
|5.37
|0.03
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|6.08
|7.57
|1.49
|24.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|61.60
|61.60
|61.60
|--
|50.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|75.66
|75.66
|75.66
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to buy Montreal logistics property
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.150
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire GTA Industrial Property
- BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT reports FFO $0.138 per unit, ups dividend