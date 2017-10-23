Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)
SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
122.10INR
23 Oct 2017
122.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.75 (+3.17%)
Rs3.75 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs118.35
Rs118.35
Open
Rs119.80
Rs119.80
Day's High
Rs124.75
Rs124.75
Day's Low
Rs118.80
Rs118.80
Volume
868,727
868,727
Avg. Vol
1,048,599
1,048,599
52-wk High
Rs133.80
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05
Rs47.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.60
|1.50
|1.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2,592.00
|2,592.00
|2,592.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|9,200.50
|9,650.00
|8,751.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|12,146.70
|12,878.30
|11,425.00
|12,957.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|14,309.60
|15,601.00
|13,282.00
|14,965.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|4.34
|5.90
|3.06
|4.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|7.00
|11.00
|4.03
|7.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,616.67
|2,875.42
|258.76
|9.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,592.00
|2,466.53
|125.47
|4.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,660.00
|2,720.47
|60.47
|2.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2,641.25
|2,625.00
|16.25
|0.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,414.75
|2,493.20
|78.45
|3.25
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,592.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,200.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,146.70
|12,371.10
|12,371.10
|12,323.10
|12,957.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14,309.60
|14,418.50
|14,418.50
|14,505.50
|14,965.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
