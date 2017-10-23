Edition:
Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange

774.00GBp
4:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
774.00
Open
788.50
Day's High
788.50
Day's Low
773.50
Volume
24,117
Avg. Vol
273,860
52-wk High
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 116.29 117.16 115.00 85.73
Year Ending Dec-18 4 144.07 148.08 142.00 98.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 24.71 24.73 24.70 20.89
Year Ending Dec-18 4 28.99 29.10 28.85 23.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 33.40 33.60 33.20 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 116.29 116.29 110.50 107.75 85.73
Year Ending Dec-18 144.07 144.07 126.55 126.00 98.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 24.71 24.71 24.40 24.05 20.89
Year Ending Dec-18 28.99 28.99 27.85 27.70 23.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

