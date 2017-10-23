Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)
SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
26.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs27.65
Open
Rs27.80
Day's High
Rs27.80
Day's Low
Rs26.85
Volume
4,348,853
Avg. Vol
17,907,638
52-wk High
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|2.90
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.50
|2.25
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|24,873.00
|27,201.00
|22,545.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|86,122.20
|87,621.00
|83,702.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|33,468.00
|33,468.00
|33,468.00
|112,656.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|44,066.00
|44,066.00
|44,066.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|10.90
|11.40
|10.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|18.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,625.00
|6,875.60
|250.60
|3.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|24,873.00
|6,614.00
|18,259.00
|73.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|21,922.90
|20,750.10
|1,172.80
|5.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|22,530.30
|22,618.30
|87.97
|0.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17,771.30
|16,952.50
|818.83
|4.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|24,873.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|86,122.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,468.00
|33,468.00
|33,468.00
|66,875.50
|112,656.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44,066.00
|44,066.00
|44,066.00
|80,206.50
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings