Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,187.21 6,227.83 6,125.79 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 24,171.90 25,114.00 23,700.00 24,870.60 Year Ending Dec-18 18 25,808.00 26,955.00 25,333.30 25,427.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.44 0.88 0.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.49 5.90 3.75 4.21 Year Ending Dec-18 21 5.06 5.95 4.40 4.48 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.13 9.10 2.00 1.23