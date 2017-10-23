Edition:
Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)

SPGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,040.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

24.00 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
4,016.00
Open
4,015.00
Day's High
4,080.00
Day's Low
3,937.00
Volume
403,182
Avg. Vol
543,342
52-wk High
4,410.00
52-wk Low
3,324.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.12 2.12 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 7 29,116.40 29,874.00 28,038.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 35,708.40 37,076.10 33,299.70 31,849.50
Year Ending Jun-19 7 36,773.30 38,506.20 34,725.00 34,315.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 8 315.38 335.40 296.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 361.50 392.00 341.10 395.86
Year Ending Jun-19 8 398.06 434.40 372.40 454.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 10.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 29,116.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 35,708.40 34,157.00 32,366.00 31,732.10 31,849.50
Year Ending Jun-19 36,773.30 36,773.30 35,395.20 34,650.40 34,315.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 315.38 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 361.50 353.44 356.42 353.88 395.86
Year Ending Jun-19 398.06 398.06 400.23 393.07 454.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 4 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Super Group Ltd News

