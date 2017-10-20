Spie SA (SPIE.PA)
SPIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€22.47
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
248,644
52-wk High
€27.40
52-wk Low
€16.51
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
|1.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|6,283.24
|6,386.00
|6,212.55
|5,411.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|6,850.09
|7,058.53
|6,729.68
|5,622.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|1.42
|1.52
|1.32
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1.69
|1.83
|1.56
|1.46
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.10
|15.60
|12.60
|4.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,374.00
|1,308.20
|65.80
|4.79
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,283.24
|6,278.61
|6,278.61
|6,290.33
|5,411.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,850.09
|6,853.00
|6,853.00
|6,864.55
|5,622.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.42
|1.42
|1.42
|1.43
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.69
|1.70
|1.70
|1.71
|1.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1