Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)
SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
148.50INR
23 Oct 2017
148.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+1.85%)
Rs2.70 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
Rs145.80
Rs145.80
Open
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
Day's High
Rs150.00
Rs150.00
Day's Low
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
Volume
1,304,916
1,304,916
Avg. Vol
3,041,720
3,041,720
52-wk High
Rs151.80
Rs151.80
52-wk Low
Rs54.50
Rs54.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.57
|1.50
|1.57
|1.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|16,478.00
|16,478.00
|16,478.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|62,206.20
|63,549.00
|60,615.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|76,670.90
|80,062.00
|73,970.00
|72,421.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|93,124.60
|98,998.00
|87,528.00
|86,341.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|8.47
|11.20
|7.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9.77
|13.50
|7.30
|10.19
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|13.89
|18.10
|10.90
|9.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|36.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|17,563.80
|18,570.60
|1,006.85
|5.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|16,269.70
|16,026.60
|243.06
|1.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,565.00
|13,784.70
|219.72
|1.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,304.00
|15,063.60
|759.60
|5.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|8,856.00
|7,825.69
|1,030.31
|11.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.00
|2.49
|0.49
|24.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16,478.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|62,206.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|76,670.90
|76,670.90
|77,121.00
|76,310.70
|72,421.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|93,124.60
|93,124.60
|94,057.30
|91,605.60
|86,341.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.47
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.77
|9.77
|10.05
|9.40
|10.19
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.89
|13.89
|14.18
|13.04
|9.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- MEDIA-India's IndiGo seeks SpiceJet support on Delhi airport terminal issue - Economic Times
- Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing
- Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing
- CORRECTED-Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing
- BRIEF-India's Spicejet to work with Setouchi Holdings for amphibious plane ops