Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

355.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.25 (-2.81%)
Prev Close
Rs365.25
Open
Rs363.20
Day's High
Rs369.00
Day's Low
Rs354.00
Volume
190,670
Avg. Vol
551,759
52-wk High
Rs431.00
52-wk Low
Rs272.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 322,652.00 322,652.00 322,652.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 27.10 27.10 27.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 431.00 948.90 517.90 120.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 434.00 214.80 219.20 50.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 322,652.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

