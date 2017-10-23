Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)
SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
355.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|322,652.00
|322,652.00
|322,652.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|431.00
|948.90
|517.90
|120.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|434.00
|214.80
|219.20
|50.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|322,652.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS
- TABLE-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research June qtr loss widens
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc
- BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds