Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

376.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.75 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs369.05
Open
Rs374.00
Day's High
Rs380.00
Day's Low
Rs368.30
Volume
35,501
Avg. Vol
55,987
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 4.61 June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 8,407.31 8,407.31 8,407.31 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 30,271.80 30,271.80 30,271.80 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 34,490.80 35,379.30 33,602.30 --
Year Ending Jun-19 2 39,184.70 39,271.00 39,098.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 4.61 4.61 4.61 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 15.97 15.97 15.97 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 20.75 21.14 20.36 --
Year Ending Jun-19 2 26.15 28.36 23.93 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 9,164.97 7,904.98 1,259.99 13.75
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 4.52 2.72 1.80 39.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,407.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 30,271.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 34,490.80 34,490.80 34,490.80 34,490.80 --
Year Ending Jun-19 39,184.70 39,184.70 39,184.70 39,184.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 15.97 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 20.75 20.75 20.75 20.75 --
Year Ending Jun-19 26.15 26.15 26.15 26.15 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

