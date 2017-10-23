Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 978.86 995.00 915.46 785.62 Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,105.44 1,147.00 960.64 816.99 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 212.91 219.07 206.03 176.89 Year Ending Dec-18 14 236.13 247.29 215.34 185.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.00 14.30 11.70 8.60