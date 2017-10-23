Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)
SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs114.70
Open
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Volume
1,356,317
Avg. Vol
2,324,307
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.14
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|16,827.40
|16,827.40
|16,827.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|19,386.20
|20,604.00
|18,168.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|22,874.10
|25,086.00
|20,662.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.14
|1.14
|1.14
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5.14
|5.70
|4.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|7.36
|9.37
|5.71
|8.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|11.14
|13.28
|9.00
|11.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|5,400.49
|5,817.60
|417.11
|7.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2,700.00
|5,047.10
|2,347.10
|86.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.14
|1.25
|0.11
|9.65
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1.71
|0.49
|1.22
|71.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,827.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,386.20
|19,386.20
|19,386.20
|19,386.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22,874.10
|22,874.10
|22,874.10
|22,874.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.36
|7.36
|7.36
|7.36
|8.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11.14
|11.14
|11.14
|11.14
|11.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp
- BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
- SREI says to ink $500 million venture with Russia's VEB
- India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB
- BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples