Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)
SRTR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,111.10INR
3:58pm IST
1,111.10INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs26.30 (+2.42%)
Rs26.30 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
Rs1,084.80
Rs1,084.80
Open
Rs1,089.70
Rs1,089.70
Day's High
Rs1,137.55
Rs1,137.55
Day's Low
Rs1,084.35
Rs1,084.35
Volume
1,386,657
1,386,657
Avg. Vol
867,727
867,727
52-wk High
Rs1,198.65
Rs1,198.65
52-wk Low
Rs778.05
Rs778.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|12.21
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|14
|13
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|5
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.23
|2.27
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10
|14,217.60
|15,847.00
|13,151.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|15,593.10
|16,689.70
|13,595.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|56,360.60
|58,674.00
|52,091.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|62,254.40
|64,660.00
|59,614.00
|69,497.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|70,743.60
|76,335.90
|66,084.00
|80,554.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|12.21
|13.70
|8.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|63.63
|74.10
|55.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|72.26
|81.30
|62.70
|89.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|94.53
|125.90
|76.67
|112.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|30.66
|41.62
|20.00
|36.08
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,489.00
|16,212.90
|1,723.88
|11.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,217.60
|14,441.80
|224.20
|1.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,209.70
|14,392.00
|1,182.28
|8.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,816.40
|13,820.40
|4.04
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,538.20
|13,746.20
|791.98
|5.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|17.22
|19.78
|2.57
|14.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12.21
|6.60
|5.61
|45.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|17.49
|15.25
|2.24
|12.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16.81
|17.08
|0.27
|1.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17.51
|16.49
|1.02
|5.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,217.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|15,593.10
|15,593.10
|16,216.80
|16,216.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|56,360.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62,254.40
|61,741.00
|62,120.60
|62,120.60
|69,497.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|70,743.60
|70,777.70
|70,564.20
|70,564.20
|80,554.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|63.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|72.26
|72.09
|72.05
|72.05
|89.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|94.53
|94.33
|93.90
|93.90
|112.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|1
- TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allotted non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs
- TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13