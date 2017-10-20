Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 134.79 156.23 102.67 134.26 Year Ending Dec-18 3 147.36 169.51 121.01 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.05 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 --