SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)
SSPG.L on London Stock Exchange
578.00GBp
4:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+1.94%)
11.00 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.94
|2.94
|2.75
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|15
|2,363.46
|2,389.96
|2,322.60
|2,098.12
|Year Ending Sep-18
|15
|2,486.37
|2,565.00
|2,429.00
|2,185.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|19.29
|20.20
|18.37
|15.91
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|20.84
|21.55
|19.50
|17.69
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|12.37
|14.00
|11.10
|13.75
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2,363.46
|2,363.46
|2,325.23
|2,324.22
|2,098.12
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2,486.37
|2,486.37
|2,465.12
|2,460.93
|2,185.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|19.29
|19.29
|18.51
|18.49
|15.91
|Year Ending Sep-18
|20.84
|20.84
|20.33
|20.25
|17.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|11
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|9
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|12
|0