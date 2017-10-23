StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)
STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.68SGD
23 Oct 2017
2.68SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.74%)
$-0.02 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$2.70
$2.70
Open
$2.70
$2.70
Day's High
$2.72
$2.72
Day's Low
$2.67
$2.67
Volume
2,397,600
2,397,600
Avg. Vol
2,456,542
2,456,542
52-wk High
$3.42
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54
$2.54
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|2.80
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|6
|6
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.62
|3.65
|3.86
|3.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|623.32
|629.89
|616.75
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|589.42
|589.42
|589.42
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|2,386.10
|2,444.00
|2,339.00
|2,459.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|2,348.49
|2,476.00
|2,267.00
|2,449.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|2.80
|4.00
|1.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|3.95
|4.00
|3.90
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|15.90
|19.00
|14.00
|20.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|14.40
|19.00
|10.50
|19.93
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-15.66
|-15.66
|-15.66
|-3.06
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|582.36
|579.10
|3.26
|0.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|584.27
|592.30
|8.03
|1.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|619.33
|634.80
|15.47
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|611.83
|585.30
|26.53
|4.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|612.89
|585.70
|27.18
|4.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.33
|4.90
|1.58
|47.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.78
|4.20
|0.42
|11.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.22
|3.10
|1.12
|26.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.00
|4.90
|0.10
|2.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5.55
|6.20
|0.65
|11.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|623.32
|623.32
|623.32
|635.61
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|589.42
|589.42
|589.42
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,386.10
|2,386.10
|2,391.40
|2,391.36
|2,459.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,348.49
|2,348.49
|2,350.86
|2,353.83
|2,449.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.80
|2.80
|2.80
|5.53
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3.95
|3.95
|3.95
|4.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.90
|15.90
|16.01
|15.94
|20.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14.40
|14.40
|14.74
|14.74
|19.93
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
- BRIEF-StarHub announces acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies
- BRIEF-MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd
- BRIEF-StarHub announces issue of S$200 mln perpetual securities
- BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry