StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.68SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$2.70
Open
$2.70
Day's High
$2.72
Day's Low
$2.67
Volume
2,397,600
Avg. Vol
2,456,542
52-wk High
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 2.80 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 7 8 8
(5) SELL 5 5 6 6
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.62 3.65 3.86 3.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 623.32 629.89 616.75 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 589.42 589.42 589.42 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2,386.10 2,444.00 2,339.00 2,459.15
Year Ending Dec-18 20 2,348.49 2,476.00 2,267.00 2,449.98
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 2.80 4.00 1.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 3.95 4.00 3.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 15.90 19.00 14.00 20.52
Year Ending Dec-18 21 14.40 19.00 10.50 19.93
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -15.66 -15.66 -15.66 -3.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 582.36 579.10 3.26 0.56
Quarter Ending Mar-17 584.27 592.30 8.03 1.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 619.33 634.80 15.47 2.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 611.83 585.30 26.53 4.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 612.89 585.70 27.18 4.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.33 4.90 1.58 47.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.78 4.20 0.42 11.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.22 3.10 1.12 26.63
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.00 4.90 0.10 2.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5.55 6.20 0.65 11.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 623.32 623.32 623.32 635.61 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 589.42 589.42 589.42 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,386.10 2,386.10 2,391.40 2,391.36 2,459.15
Year Ending Dec-18 2,348.49 2,348.49 2,350.86 2,353.83 2,449.98
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.80 2.80 2.80 5.53 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3.95 3.95 3.95 4.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15.90 15.90 16.01 15.94 20.52
Year Ending Dec-18 14.40 14.40 14.74 14.74 19.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

StarHub Ltd News

