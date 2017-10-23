Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 623.32 629.89 616.75 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 589.42 589.42 589.42 -- Year Ending Dec-17 20 2,386.10 2,444.00 2,339.00 2,459.15 Year Ending Dec-18 20 2,348.49 2,476.00 2,267.00 2,449.98 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 2.80 4.00 1.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 3.95 4.00 3.90 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 15.90 19.00 14.00 20.52 Year Ending Dec-18 21 14.40 19.00 10.50 19.93 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -15.66 -15.66 -15.66 -3.06