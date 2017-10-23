Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L)
STOB.L on London Stock Exchange
264.28GBp
4:32pm IST
264.28GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.92 (-1.09%)
-2.92 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
267.20
267.20
Open
266.20
266.20
Day's High
266.40
266.40
Day's Low
262.70
262.70
Volume
203,220
203,220
Avg. Vol
611,045
611,045
52-wk High
304.40
304.40
52-wk Low
150.00
150.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|February
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|2
|150.90
|154.00
|147.80
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|2
|257.75
|266.00
|249.50
|192.20
|Year Ending Feb-19
|2
|338.15
|355.00
|321.30
|248.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|2
|5.45
|5.50
|5.40
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|37.50
|37.50
|37.50
|7.40
|Year Ending Feb-19
|2
|7.88
|8.07
|7.70
|11.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|150.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|257.75
|265.00
|265.00
|276.57
|192.20
|Year Ending Feb-19
|338.15
|346.27
|346.27
|346.97
|248.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|37.50
|37.40
|37.40
|26.13
|7.40
|Year Ending Feb-19
|7.88
|7.89
|7.89
|7.95
|11.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0