Edition:
India

Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L)

STOB.L on London Stock Exchange

264.28GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.92 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
267.20
Open
266.20
Day's High
266.40
Day's Low
262.70
Volume
203,220
Avg. Vol
611,045
52-wk High
304.40
52-wk Low
150.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 1 1 1 1
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 2 150.90 154.00 147.80 --
Year Ending Feb-18 2 257.75 266.00 249.50 192.20
Year Ending Feb-19 2 338.15 355.00 321.30 248.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 2 5.45 5.50 5.40 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 37.50 37.50 37.50 7.40
Year Ending Feb-19 2 7.88 8.07 7.70 11.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 150.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 257.75 265.00 265.00 276.57 192.20
Year Ending Feb-19 338.15 346.27 346.27 346.97 248.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 5.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 37.50 37.40 37.40 26.13 7.40
Year Ending Feb-19 7.88 7.89 7.89 7.95 11.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Stobart Group Ltd News

» More STOB.L News