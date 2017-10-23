Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)
STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|6,720.00
|6,457.40
|262.60
|3.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|8,491.81
|7,583.20
|908.61
|10.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|8,490.00
|8,165.20
|324.80
|3.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|7,598.00
|8,290.00
|692.00
|9.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|8,317.75
|8,231.90
|85.85
|1.03
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
