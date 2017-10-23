Edition:
India

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

STWH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

887.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.85 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs891.55
Open
Rs899.00
Day's High
Rs905.00
Day's Low
Rs880.85
Volume
5,019
Avg. Vol
8,608
52-wk High
Rs958.00
52-wk Low
Rs480.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 11.84 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.00 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,619.81 3,619.81 3,619.81 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 12,910.00 13,135.00 12,750.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 15,827.50 16,005.00 15,650.00 14,746.20
Year Ending Mar-19 2 17,881.20 18,637.00 17,125.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 11.84 11.84 11.84 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 46.93 53.67 42.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 49.76 51.23 48.30 57.63
Year Ending Mar-19 2 60.30 63.60 57.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,619.81 3,801.49 181.68 5.02
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,980.59 3,088.84 108.25 3.63
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,276.47 2,992.75 283.72 8.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,619.81 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 12,910.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,827.50 16,049.80 16,049.80 15,574.50 14,746.20
Year Ending Mar-19 17,881.20 18,448.00 18,448.00 18,119.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd News

» More STWH.NS News