Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 15,641.00 15,641.00 15,641.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 18,126.20 19,065.00 16,997.60 -- Year Ending Mar-19 3 20,599.10 21,958.00 18,527.40 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.90 5.90 5.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.28 12.40 4.64 -- Year Ending Mar-19 3 12.95 17.80 6.36 --