Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)

SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

262.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.00 (+4.37%)
Prev Close
Rs251.85
Open
Rs256.80
Day's High
Rs276.80
Day's Low
Rs248.00
Volume
303,564
Avg. Vol
40,361
52-wk High
Rs276.80
52-wk Low
Rs132.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 -- --
(3) HOLD 1 1 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 15,641.00 15,641.00 15,641.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 18,126.20 19,065.00 16,997.60 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3 20,599.10 21,958.00 18,527.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.90 5.90 5.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.28 12.40 4.64 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3 12.95 17.80 6.36 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 3,356.00 3,263.00 93.00 2.77
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2,651.00 2,785.50 134.50 5.07
Quarter Ending Jun-12 3,339.58 3,186.20 153.39 4.59
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2,976.00 3,689.40 713.40 23.97
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,477.00 2,537.50 60.50 2.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 2.00 0.44 1.56 78.00
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1.01 0.52 0.49 48.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15,641.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,126.20 18,126.20 18,126.20 19,065.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 20,599.10 20,599.10 20,599.10 21,958.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.28 9.28 9.28 10.80 --
Year Ending Mar-19 12.95 12.95 12.95 14.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

